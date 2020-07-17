URBANA - A Champaign woman who was found inside a business that had been looted on May 31 has been charged with burglary.
Ieasha Washington, 32, of the 0-100 block of Leichner Drive, is due back in court Sept. 15 after being arraigned Wednesday on the Class 2 felony.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Washington is charged with allegedly entering the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., C, about 11:30 p.m. on May 31 intending to steal.
The business was one of about 50 that had been broken into and vandalized in the wake of riots that started at Market Place Mall that afternoon by people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
An Urbana man, Shamar Betts, 19, has been charged with burglary in state court and with inciting a riot in federal court for his role in urging people to come to Market Place to loot businesses. He's locked up in federal custody awaiting trial.
Rietz said Champaign police were checking the Circle K late that night because it had been broken into earlier but not secured. They found Washington inside the building.
She said she was there to get a Polar Pop and thought it would be OK. After being taken into custody, police found five packs of cigarettes in Washington’s pants.
Because of a cut to her hand that she said happened earlier at home, she had to go to the hospital for treatment, so was given a notice to appear in court Wednesday.
Judge Adam Dill allowed her to remain free on recognizance and told her to be back in court Sept. 15.
Rietz said Washington had three prior convictions for theft and one for obstructing justice.
She is one of more than two dozen people charged with various crimes related to looting on May 31 and June 1.