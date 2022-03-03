URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of drug convictions has been charged again for allegedly having cocaine for sale.
Derrick L. Lindsey, 46, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Olympian Drive, was charged Thursday with a Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver more than 100 grams of cocaine.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that officers went to his home Wednesday with a search warrant after developing information that he was allegedly selling the drug.
Officers found just over 5 ounces of suspected powder and crack cocaine, packaged in 31 bags, that were in an open safe in a bedroom. They also found $1,000 cash and a scale.
Lindsey admitted to police that he was on parole for a 2014 conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was paroled in June.
He told police that he supports himself by selling cocaine daily to about 15 to 20 people throughout Champaign County.
Court records indicate he has prior convictions dating to 1995 for aggravated battery, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Lindsey’s bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court on March 29.
If convicted of the charges, Lindsey faces a mandatory prison term of at least six to 30 years.