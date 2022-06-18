URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine for sale in his home has been arrested.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Cortez Wright, 41, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, was arrested Friday morning following a court-authorized search of his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Fletcher said police found a total of about 9 grams of cocaine in the home, along with a scale and a substance used to cut the drug.
He said Wright admitted selling cocaine and is expected to be formally charged Monday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Champaign County court records show Wright has previous convictions for obstructing justice, possession with intent to deliver heroin and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Judge Anna Benjamin on Saturday set Wright’s bond at $75,000.