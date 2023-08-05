URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had crack cocaine intended for sale remains in the county jail.
An Urbana police report said about 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday an officer stopped a car on Colorado Avenue for allegedly violating a stop sign.
Tristan L. Cowart, 38, of the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue was a passenger in the car. The officer could smell the odor of burned cannabis and learned that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.
The officer found a bag on Cowart that contained an unknown substance and a digital scale, which Cowart said he had because he is a chef. The scale tested positive for the presence of cocaine. A second scale was found in the glove box in front of where he had been sitting.
A search of the car turned up a plastic bag containing nine grams of suspected crack cocaine that was under the seat where Cowart had been sitting.
He was charged on Thursday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $25,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 29.
Cowart, who has a prior weapons offense, also has an unresolved case alleging he sold cocaine in March.