URBANA - A Champaign man who allegedly went on a tirade and destroyed items in a relative’s house Wednesday night is in jail in lieu of $200,000 bond after being charged with several offenses.
A Champaign police report said officers were called to a home where the resident reported that Mario Pettigrew, 30,no address given, became upset when a trip to the store did not go as scheduled.
The woman said he began throwing items around the house, grabbed a large knife and threatened her with it before leaving.
Police, who are familiar with the resident and know her home to usually be very neat and orderly, found the house in a disarray with two televisions, a stove and a mirror destroyed.
Pettigrew also allegedly threw two family urns during his outburst.
After leaving the home, police found him thanks to a GPS device he had been ordered to wear after being charged earlier this month in an unrelated robbery and domestic battery case.
Police found him near the home of the woman he had been ordered to stay away from. He told police that the family member who accused him of damaging property had done it herself.
Pettigrew was charged Thursday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and violation of pretrial conditions.
A judge Thursday ordered him to continue to wear the GPS device in the event he can post bond to be released.
Court records show Pettigrew has prior convictions as a juvenile for criminal damage to property and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and adult convictions for domestic battery, aggravated battery, trespass, criminal damage to property, violation of an order of protection and obstructing justice.
He was told to return to court Jan. 18.