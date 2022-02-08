URBANA — A Champaign man who had a stolen gun and drugs in his apartment last week has been charged with those crimes.
A University of Illinois police report said the charges against Brendan M. Wells, 23, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, stemmed from a court-authorized search of his downtown apartment on Feb. 1.
The report said police had information that he was allegedly selling cannabis and had a gun. Police stopped him in a vehicle that had cocaine in the glove box. He was with another person who told officers that he occasionally meets Wells to buy cannabis from him.
As some officers were talking with Wells, others were searching his apartment and found a handgun with its serial number defaced and an extended magazine for it, about 5 ounces of cannabis, 500 mg of treats with THC, 9 grams of THC oil cartridges, two digital scales, a cannabis grinder and plastic bags.
The report said Wells admitted knowing the gun had its serial number wiped out. He said he got it after someone pulled a gun on him during a transaction he was doing in the past. He did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license, the report said.
Wells, whose only previous conviction was for battery, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a gun with a defaced serial number, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
He remains free on bond but was told by Judge Brett Olmstead to return to court March 3 with his own attorney.