URBANA — Two days after his release from jail for allegedly passing fake cash, an Urbana man was back in custody for the same offense.
David A. Reynolds Jr., 20, who listed an address in the 100 block of George Street, was arrested twice and charged twice in the last week with burglary and forgery for allegedly entering businesses intending to steal by eating food and trying to pay for it with counterfeit $100 bills.
On Friday, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $50,000 after Reynolds was charged with burglary and forgery for allegedly going into the Bob Evans restaurant, 1813 N. Neil St., C, on Thursday morning and trying to pay for food with a fake $100 bill.
A Champaign police report said an employee suspected the bill was not real and called police, stalling Reynolds by saying she was waiting for change. When Reynolds saw a police car pull up, he reportedly fled in a car but was stopped by police not far away.
The report said there was another fake $100 bill in the console of his car and Reynolds admitted using the fake bill at Bob Evans.
On Tuesday, Reynolds had been in court to faces charges of burglary, forgery and resisting a peace officer in connection with his arrest the night before at Nando Milano, 204 N. Neil St., C.
A police report said about 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Reynolds tried to buy dinner with the fake bill then resisted the efforts of police to arrest him. Olmstead had allowed him to be released on his own recognizance after court Tuesday.
Court records indicate that Reynolds has two other pending cases — one charging him with burglary for allegedly stealing coconut water from Baldarotta’s inside Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Nov. 9, and another in which he’s charged with forgery for allegedly using a fake $100 bill at El Progreso, 1302 N. Cunningham Ave., U, on Nov. 23.
Burglary is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison; forgery is a less serious offense.
Court records show that Reynolds has prior convictions for domestic battery, resisting a peace officer and violation of an order of protection. He’s currently serving a sentence of probation for the latter offense.
Olmstead told Reynolds to be back in court Feb. 14.