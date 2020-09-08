URBANA — A Champaign man who was allegedly involved in looting from different businesses that were victimized in late May in the wake of a protest has been arrested.
Deshawn Burries-Brumfield, 22, who listed an address in the 400 block of Briar Lane, was wanted in two cases related to activity that happened on May 31 and for allegedly stealing from a co-worker about two weeks later.
He was arraigned Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Burries-Brumfield was charged with two counts of burglary for allegedly entering the Shell station, 1406 N. Prospect Ave., C, twice on May 31.
In the first incident, he allegedly broken the glass door with a rock then he and three others went in and stole tobacco and liquor. He and another man returned later the same evening, broke the door against and took more liquor, tobacco, and clothing.
He was identified by law enforcement authorities from surveillance video, Dedman said.
In the second case, he was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property for damage done at Pawn KIng, 1004 E. University Ave., U.
Dedman said Urbana police responded to the business to find several cars leaving. They pulled one over later and found Burries-Brumfield was a passenger.
A review of security surveillance video identified him and one other person as breaking the business windows. Eight people then entered and stole items. Burries-Brumfield was recorded on the security footage as grabbing video games on the ground, and taking other items and handing them out the window to another person.
In his third case, he is charged with theft with a prior theft conviction for allegedly stealing cash from the purse of a co-worker at the McDonald’s, 906 Bloomington Road, on June 18. That was also captured on video surveillance, Dedman said.
Burries-Brumfield is one of about three dozen people criminally charged in connection with looting to about 50 businesses in Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul on May 31.
He also has two pending misdemeanor domestic battery cases and prior convictions for theft and aggravated domestic battery, Dedman said.
He is being held in lieu of $70,000 bond in all four cases and is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 13 on the felonies.