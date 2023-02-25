URBANA — A Champaign woman has been charged with burglary for allegedly stealing a package delivered to a campus apartment building earlier this month.
Kyesha M. Neil, 18, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Cobblefield Road, was arraigned Friday on the Class 2 felony alleging that on Feb. 11, she entered the mail area of an apartment building in the 300 block of East John Street, Champaign, intending to steal.
University of Illinois police identified her as the person who allegedly stole a $1,300 electronic tablet.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed her to be released on her own recognizance and told her to be back in court March 28.
Court records show that about two weeks ago she was also charged with misdemeanor theft for a theft that occurred in Champaign on Feb. 2.
That case is unresolved.