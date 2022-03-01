URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a gun and drugs on him while on parole is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Careu Broach, 19, of the 300 block of West Eureka Street, was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Friday as he walked in the 600 block of North Neil Street, wanted for an alleged parole violation.
Police found that he had a loaded handgun in his jacket and several knotted bags with suspected crack cocaine. He also had more than $1,000 cash on him.
On Monday, Broach was charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Broach is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond and was told to be back in court March 15 with his own attorney.