URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had guns and cannabis for sale at a Champaign apartment complex is due back in court Tuesday with his own lawyer after being charged with several weapons-related offenses.
Kaleb Williams, 26, of the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arrested Monday night at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of North Neil Street. He was criminally charged Tuesday, and Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $150,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Champaign police were called at about 8:50 p.m. Monday to the complex after residents reported a group of men were smoking cannabis in a stairwell with guns in their laps.
As police arrived, they saw Williams outside and it appeared he matched the description of one of the men. They announced their presence, asked him to stop and keep his hands visible, and said why they were there, McCallum said.
Instead, Williams allegedly ran from them to the third floor and was banging on a door for someone to let him in when police caught up with him. They saw the grip of a handgun sticking out of his pants pocket.
McCallum said the gun was loaded and turned out to be stolen.
Williams was also wearing a fanny pack that contained a second loaded gun with its serial number scratched off, and a loaded clip for it. Also in the pack were three bags of cannabis, weighing a total of about 93 grams, digital scales, and $700 cash.
Williams was charged with armed violence for allegedly having the gun when he had cannabis intended for sale; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; possession with intent to deliver cannabis; unlawful use of weapons by felon; and resisting a peace officer.
The most serious of the charges, armed violence, carries penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
McCallum said Williams had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and theft.