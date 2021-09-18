URBANA - A man who allegedly robbed two businesses and shot a clerk during one holdup is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond.
Judge Sam Limentato set the high bond Saturday after hearing the facts of the crimes that Carey Pettigrew allegedly committed late Thursday and learning that Pettigrew has five prior convictions for aggravated battery to a police officer and is currently on parole for that offense.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Pettigrew, 35, who listed an address in the 200 block of Dewey Street, will be charged Monday with two counts of armed robbery, one of which carries stiffer penalties because he allegedly shot a clerk during the holdup.
Rietz said not long after responding to two armed robberies in less than 30 minutes Thursday night, Champaign police received information that led them to Pettigrew in the 1700 block of Gentry Square, where he was arrested.
At 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Rietz said, a man entered the Blue Star II convenience store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., asked the male clerk for tobacco items and when the clerk opened the register, the robber pulled a gun and told the clerk to empty the register.
The robber grabbed the money, ordered the clerk to lie on the ground, then fled. There was surveillance video recording the activity, Rietz said.
Fifteen minutes later, police were alerted that a male clerk at the Circle K, 1601 W. Springfield Ave., C, had been shot in the lower torso and upper leg.
The victim, who was seriously wounded, was able to speak briefly to police to let them know he was working alone when a man came in, demanded cash from the register drawer then shot him. The robber took cash and ran.
Rietz said video surveillance revealed that the robber appeared to be the same person who had just hit the Blue Star II store.
When police found Pettigrew, he admitted his involvement in the robberies, Rietz said.
He was wearing the same clothes as the man who held up the businesses, had a loaded 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number, and cash in small bills.
Rietz said Pettigrew has prior convictions dating to 2003 in Henry, Johnson, Randolph and Livingston counties for aggravated battery to a police officer, felon in possession of a weapon in prison and threatening a public official.
The armed robbery count alleging he shot the Circle K clerk carries potential penalties ranging from 31 to 55 years in prison if convicted.
Department of Corrections records show Pettigrew was paroled in mid-July.