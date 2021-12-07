URBANA — A man arrested for shoplifting Saturday allegedly had a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants.
Linnez Blount, 25, who listed an address in Springfield, was arrested about 6 p.m. Saturday after a loss prevention officer at Walmart, 100 S. High Cross Road, U, saw him removing the outer security containers from video games.
Urbana police were called and Blount initially told police that he had not removed the security wrap from the games that were in his cart but that he had brought the games into the store with him.
Later, he admitted that some of the games were from the store and that he had removed the security wrap, intending to steal them to make money. He showed police a white magnetic key he used to remove the security packaging.
After police took him into custody for stealing, a search of Blount turned up a loaded 9 mm pistol with 17 rounds in the magazine in his waistband that had been reported stolen from Champaign.
He was charged Monday with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and burglary.
He remained jailed Tuesday on $50,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 4.
Court records show he had other adult convictions for forgery, battery, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, and resisting a peace officer. He also had juvenile adjudications for criminal damage to property, theft and battery.