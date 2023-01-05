URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly broke a window to get into a business in that city to steal cigarettes early Wednesday remained in the Champaign County Jail on Thursday.
Deilo Ware, 48, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of burglary, retail theft and aggravated assault.
An Urbana police report said about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Ware allegedly broke a front window of the Walgreens, 1801 Philo Road, went into the business and began loading cigarettes into a bag.
A security system alerted Urbana police to the break-in and officers found Ware walking through the parking lot.
When he put his hands up, cigarettes and other items fell to the ground. Ware reportedly resisted an attempt by an officer to put him in handcuffs.
Ware also balled a fist and acted as if he were about to punch the officer, police said. After being put in cuffs, Ware allegedly told officers he was infected with HIV and would spit on them.
Police found a large plate glass window to the business shattered. Inside they found broken glass, a broken bottle of tequila, and a trail of packs of Newport cigarettes leading from behind the check-out counter to the broken window and continuing outside to where police found Ware.
Police also found two stolen podcasting microphones and a bent screwdriver.
The report said surveillance footage showed Ware trying to get in the doors with the screwdriver prior to him allegedly breaking the window with a large rock. Damage to the business was estimated at $3,500.
Hearing that Ware has three pending theft cases from 2022 as well as prior convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery, attempted armed robbery, theft, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, Judge Brett Olmstead set Ware’s bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 1.
Because of multiple prior convictions, Ware faces sentencing as a Class X felon for the burglary, meaning that if he is convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years. He would also have to serve any sentence for the burglary after any he might receive if convicted in any of the thefts for which he was out on bond.