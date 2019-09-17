URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly threatened to harm staff at an Urbana retirement home if they didn’t find a woman for him has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
The Champaign County state’s attorney’s office on Tuesday charged Emmanuel Chapple, 34, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Sandalwood Drive, with the Class X felony. If convicted, he faces between six and 30 years in prison.
Judge John Kennedy set Chapple's bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 26 for a probable cause hearing.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Urbana police were called to Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, about 3:20 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed man.
“He came in trying to find a woman who worked there. He was entering residents’ rooms, demanding that staff find the woman,” McCallum said, synopsizing the Urbana police report.
McCallum said a witness told police that Chapple said: “Don’t do anything stupid or I’ll put a bullet in your head,”
Staff members reported that they saw what appeared to be the handle of a gun in his waistband. When police arrested Chapple, they found a .38-caliber handgun in the back of his waistband, McCallum said.
Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said police learned that Chapple likely arrived on a stolen motorized scooter and had confronted an employee about finding the woman. He then continued to the dining area and helped himself to a drink from a soda machine before being confronted by officers.
Police ask that anyone who had contact with him Monday and has not already spoken to them to contact them to give a statement.
Chapple is on parole for a 2017 conviction for aggravated battery. He was released a year ago after serving about half of his three-year sentence.
He has other convictions that qualify him to be charged as an armed habitual criminal, including unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in 2005 and 2009, as well as aggravated battery to a police officer in 2011.