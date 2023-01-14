URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly threatened to kill his roommate was arrested Friday by police in that city.
An Urbana police report said a man sharing an apartment with Jeremiah Snyder, 33, in the 600 block of West Main Street, reported that he had recently had a falling out with his friend due to Snyder’s heavy drinking and odd behavior.
The roommate reported that on Wednesday, Snyder held the blade of a cane sword to his neck and asked the roommate to “mercy kill” him.
The frightened roommate said Snyder threatened to kill him if he did not carry out the request.
Snyder told police he was only joking but the roommate said he believed him to be serious, and was further alarmed when Snyder told him “not to snitch” or he would kill him.
When police talked to Snyder on Friday, he admitted he had put the sword blade on his roommate’s neck but said it was a joke and that the blade was too blunt to slice.
In court Saturday, Judge Ben Dyer set Snyder’s bond at $10,000. He’s expected to return to court Tuesday where he will likely be arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault.