URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of window peeping convictions has been arrested and charged with that offense again.
Joshua D. Payne, 36, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hunter Street, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly looking in a window of the University Rehabilitation Center on Bartell Road in east Urbana about 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
An Urbana police report said a surveillance camera captured a man who was exposing himself and masturbating outside a window of a community room of the nursing home. The person in the video was wearing a distinctive dark jacket with a reflective stripe.
An officer found shoe prints in fresh snow where the person had been and two boards removed from a nearby wooden fence. The officer found a path of similar shoe prints leading to nearby Weaver Park and a residential area near where Payne lives.
Police also obtained surveillance video from Payne’s apartment showing a person going in about 9 p.m. Monday wearing the same clothing as the person seen on the nursing home video. The report said Payne was wearing the same jacket on Tuesday when he left his apartment and was arrested.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Payne Wednesday, warning him that because of his criminal record, that if convicted he faces penalties ranging from probation to one to six years in prison.
Court records show Payne has three prior window peeping convictions as well as several others for domestic battery, unlawful restraint, stalking, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.
Olmstead allowed Payne to be released on his own recognizance and told him to return to court Feb. 28.