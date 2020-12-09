Diana Beaty of Hindsboro, left, and Jacky Madden of Monticello admire a lighted sculpture shaped like a piece of candy Tuesday at the start of the Kirby Winter Wellness Walk at Allerton Park near Monticello. The sculpture was created by Allerton Artist in Residence John Bannon. The walk is open from 5 to 9 p.m. most days through Jan. 31. Because of virus restrictions, reservations are required. See more of our photographers’ work on Instagram (@news_gazette).