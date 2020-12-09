MONTICELLO — In 1946, Robert Allerton gifted his private estate and the land surrounding it, then called “The Farms,” to the University of Illinois.
That same year, 5 miles away from what would become known as Allerton Park, DiAnne Hatch was born.
Hatch grew up visiting the grounds regularly, hiking in the woods, enjoying the wildflowers, picking grapes and taking them home to make jam, and peering into the mansion, which was off-limits to the public at that time.
“I was carried there as a baby and have been going to the park for many different reasons and enjoyments all these 74 years,” said Hatch, now a member of the Allerton Advisory Board. “It’s just such a long list enjoying every part of the park.”
This year has been a trying one for the park. Cancellation of revenue-generating events have led to losses of more than $1 million.
After an anonymous donor contributed a matching gift of up to $25,000, a goal that was met three weeks before the deadline, the board decided to pool enough money to push that gift up to $45,000 in donations.
“It’s been really interesting how quickly it took off,” said board member Joe Vitosky, who contributed along with his wife, Yvonne. “I think initially, we thought (the $25,000 match) is probably the best we’re going to do. It’s taken off without a doubt, and we’d like to see it keep going.”
The deadline for the matching gift is Dec. 15, and those interested in contributing can do so at allerton.illinois.edu.
The donations will go to “support public programs, care of the Formal Gardens, restoration of the natural areas, updates to the Mansion, and more,” according to the park’s website.
Public-engagement coordinator Mindy Brand said while Allerton is committed to keeping its staff employed, the lost revenue was going to hurt.
“We certainly were seeing budgetary cuts,” Brand said. “We just were not going to be able to do some of the same things that we had been able to do if we stayed on the same trajectory of the last few years, which was one of significant growth and improvement.
“It is important to know that Allerton will always be here — it is supported; it will, at its fundamental level, be maintained so that it’s a public park for all to enjoy — but we will not be able to improve and provide all of these things that people care about, these community programs, and do all of the things in the gardens and natural areas, if we don’t have financial support from the community,” she added.
For board members like Vitosky and Hatch, the viability of the park is personal.
“A lot of us on the board are super passionate about the park,” Hatch said, “and we are scratching our heads to do everything we can think of to help it through this difficult year.”