PHILO - An Allerton man was taken to the hospital after running off the road and hitting a utility pole Friday night.

Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 11 p.m. on Illinois 130 and 700 N, a mile south of Philo.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Evan Wilson, 20, left the road to the right for an unknown reason and hit a utility pole. Police described his injuries as minor.

The intersection of 130 and County Road 700 N was shut down for a brief time while troopers investigated.

Philo and Villa Grove firefighters were called out to help.

