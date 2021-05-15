PHILO - An Allerton man was taken to the hospital after running off the road and hitting a utility pole Friday night.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 11 p.m. on Illinois 130 and 700 N, a mile south of Philo.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Evan Wilson, 20, left the road to the right for an unknown reason and hit a utility pole. Police described his injuries as minor.
The intersection of 130 and County Road 700 N was shut down for a brief time while troopers investigated.
Philo and Villa Grove firefighters were called out to help.