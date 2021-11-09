MONTICELLO — Cleveland-based poet and 2020 University of Illinois graduate Aumaine Rose Smith is spending two weeks at Allerton Park and Retreat Center as its latest artist-in-residence.
The Copley, Ohio, native received her master’s in fine arts in creative writing from Illinois, then moved with her husband to Cleveland, where she has lived since.
Smith, along with local poet Isaac Willis, will share their poetry during a public reading Thursday at the park. The event in the Allerton Mansion Carriage House begins with a cash bar at 7 p.m., with the reading starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required at allerton.illinois.edu.
The reading will also be live-streamed on the Allerton Park Facebook page.
We asked the artist-in-residence about her life as a poet, as well as spending dedicated writing time at Allerton.
How far back do your poetry roots go? When did you start writing?My interest in writing was sparked at a young age, likely by growing up around many books. My mom was able to teach me to read when I was quite young, and my grandma gave me a first journal shortly after.
I have stories and poems from all throughout my childhood. Writing primarily poems became important to me in middle school. I began to consider poetry more academically in my first creative writing workshops at Ohio State during my undergrad studies.
Do you recall what your first poem was?
Not exactly. But I do remember delighting in making up nonsense words as part of certain games as a child and being particularly pleased by their sounds — their assonance, alliteration or rhyme. Considering the sounds of words is still an important and fun part of my process.
Do you have any poets you feel have influenced you?
Of course. I would never be making poems now without the dozens of poets whose work, like Gerard Manley Hopkins writes, have caught my attention like “shook foil.”
I love Dickinson and Marianne Moore, Lucie Brock-Broido, Adrienne Rich, Jean Valentine, Louise Glück and Rachel Zucker. Carl Phillips and Ariana Reines, too.
What’s the best way to describe the style of your poems?
It changes somewhat every year, which I suppose is natural for an early-career writer. Right now, I’m interested in immediacy and clarity in poetry, which can come through surprising uses of form such as in Layli Long Soldier’s “Whereas” or crystalline images, like in Jenny Xie’s “Eye Level.”
The clarity I’m seeking also arrives by playing with tonal spareness or overexertion, which Li Young Lee does in exciting ways. I imagine I will always be pretty interested in and pay special attention to form — the shape a poem takes on the page — and sound, including rhythm, rhyme and syntax.
How is your time at Allerton going?
My Allerton residency has been very peaceful so far. I’ve been able to allow myself to write each day for as long as my energy lasts, which I’ve never gotten to do before because of day job constraints.
The quiet of the Gate House in the trees is helpful for concentration, and I love stepping outside to the sun and wind and big sky and gardens and meadow when I’ve finished writing each day.
What will Thursday’s reading entail?
I’ll be reading alongside poet Isaac Willis, a current MFA student at the U of I, some new poems from a yet-untitled project that continues my earliest poems’ interests in labor and relationships to interrogate notions of unity and utility in spousal, spiritual and civic realms.
Isaac and I will both read for about 20 minutes, after introductions by Allerton staff, with a time for questions at the end. Allerton has been wonderful in helping to plan a bonfire alongside the reading as well as a cash bar. I hope it will be a night of warmth and illumination.