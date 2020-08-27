CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man already in jail has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a Champaign man earlier this month.
Trevoy Fonville, 24, of the 1200 block of Hollycrest Drive, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 15 first-degree murder of Christopher B. Kelly.
Mr. Kelly, 23, was gunned down in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road, Champaign, just after 10 p.m. on that Saturday.
Champaign police said vehicles pulled into the business, where Mr. Kelly was in the parking lot outside. An argument followed and more than 40 shots were fired.
Mr. Kelly’s was the fourth of five homicides in Champaign in 2020.
The case remains under investigation.
On Aug. 19, Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Fonville to four years in prison for aggravated battery for a July 2019 attack on fellow Champaign County Jail inmate Herbert Shah.
Fonville had pleaded guilty in March and was released on recognizance but his sentencing had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was taken back into custody on the day of his sentencing — just four days after Mr. Kelly’s fatal shooting. He remains in the county jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman put on aggravating evidence from Champaign police of other crimes of violence for which Fonville had either been charged or to which he had been linked.