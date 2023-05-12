At 98 years old, Maggie Perry doesn’t miss a Sunday morning service at Grove Street Church of God in Christ in Champaign, where her son, Bishop Robert Perry, is pastor. Her favorite spot is in the second row of pews, next to her 8-year-old great-granddaughter.
“Her personal faith in God,” her son said, “is what keeps her going. That and good genes.”
Perry is one of 13 women who will be celebrated over Mother’s Day weekend by the Not On My Watch organization founded by the Rev. Hub Burnett. The difference-making group — “Backbone of the Black Home” — will receive plaques, flowers and compliments at Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony at the Douglass Annex in Champaign.
“These women are the silent assassins: They do so much in the community without even looking for recognition,” Burnett said. “I see behind the curtain, and that motivated me to choose these ladies. They are amazing women.”
Of the 100 women honored by Not On My Watch, Maggie Perry is the oldest — but still has the ear of the younger crowd.
“She has put a lot of time into helping others,” Robert Perry said. “She continues to inspire people much younger than she is because of her commitment to loving everyone.”
— Jim Rossow