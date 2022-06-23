MAHOMET — Ameren Illinois is disputing a claim that a power spike knocked out two of the three wells serving Sangamon Valley Public Water District users in the Mahomet area.
A statement issued Thursday morning by the water district claimed the power spike was so large that it overrode surge protection in the water system, engaging and compromising safety mechanisms.
Thursday evening, however, Ameren Illinois responded, “After speaking with our engineering team and electric personnel who investigated the issue at Sangamon Valley Public Water District yesterday, we have determined the issue was not the result of an outage or operational issue on the Ameren Illinois system.”
The statement said Ameren Illinois’ Eastern Region Director, Ronald Juarez, has reached out to leaders of the water district to clarify the fact that the issue was not caused by Ameren Illinois, “and offer our support in helping them to determine the cause of the outage on their system.”
The water district indicated two of its three wells “have experienced catastrophic failures, and we are only able to pump water from one well,” the company said.
SVPWD normally would be able to keep up with water use during summer months with two wells running simultaneously, but it is not able to operate two wells at this time.
The company said repairs are expected to be completed no later than Monday.
The SVPWD board has issued an emergency temporary level 1 water use restriction.
Water is not allowed for the watering of yards, gardens, shrubs, trees and/or open spaces. Water shall not be used for the initial filling of swimming pools or for washing houses or other buildings or the washing of automobiles, trucks, motor homes and recreational vehicles or any other vehicles by private individuals not at a commercial car-washing establishment.
High water demand could decrease pressure in the system, making it unsafe for fire protection and increase the potential for boil orders.
SVPWD customers reside north of Interstate 74 and east of Illinois 47.