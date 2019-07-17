URBANA — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank received a $4,000 grant Tuesday from Ameren Illinois to help fund three foodmobiles.
The grants were part of Ameren Illinois’ Ameren Cares program.
“From single-parent families to the working poor, hunger affects many in our communities,” said Craig Gilson, senior director of division operations. “The Eastern Illinois Foodbank addresses this issue head on, and we at Ameren Illinois are proud to support their critical efforts to help our communities.”
According to food bank President and CEO Jim Hires, the three mobile pantries funded by the grant will provide 30,000 pounds of food to as many as 450 households.
The food bank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area, mostly by providing food to agencies such as soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and snack programs that serve the hungry.