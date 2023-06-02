SADORUS — Buford’s Pub will soon to join the ranks of restaurants featured on America’s Best Restaurants' online show.
The Sadorus establishment's Facebook profile states that “size DOES matter” at the restaurant and features menu items to match — from gigantic pork tenderloins to Bloody Mary cocktails with multiple sandwiches piled on top as garnish.
ABR will visit sometime mid-June to film popular dishes as well as an interview with owner Jeff Buckler. The episode will later be aired on social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The site aims to feature unique, independently-owned restaurants across the country and has an interactive map to find the “best restaurants” in your area.
Buford’s is already on the map, joining over 30 restaurants in Illinois.