DANVILLE — A pilot program launched three months ago at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville to help opioid addicts — and other substance abusers — get through their initial withdrawal symptoms has had twice as many admissions as expected.
Christine Swartz, director of the StepOne Service at Sacred Heart, said they had anticipated three to five admissions a month for the voluntary program, which requires a three- to five-day hospital stay paid for either through private health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare.
But since the beginning of May, 28 people have completed the voluntary program, she said.
“We almost doubled our goal,” said Swartz, who explained during a workplace luncheon Friday at Danville Area Community College that they’re getting inquiry calls from people in other communities across the state, and OSF will be paying close attention over the next several months for possible expansion of the program into other communities.
Swartz was one of several people, including health care professionals, law enforcement officials and some personally affected by the opioid crisis, invited to speak Friday to local employers.
Dr. Vincent Kucich, chief medical officer and medical director at OSF Healthcare, said the opioid crisis is the most significant problem facing Illinois, and it affects all levels of society, including employers, because “a lot of the folks who are addicted to these drugs are working.”
He said it impairs their ability to work effectively, and for those with a more serious addiction, it leads to time away from work. It also occurs in people of all ages, he said, although in Vermilion County, the data shows that people in the 35-to-44 age group is most affected.
“We’re facing challenges,” he said and went on to explain how the crisis stems from illegal drugs on the street as well as legal drugs — such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, Vicodin, codeine and morphine — prescribed by doctors for a myriad of health reasons.
“Children find prescriptions in their parents’ medicine cabinets,” he said, adding that adults are on these medications for pain and continue to take them and become addicted, and doctors indiscriminately refill their prescriptions, and the patients can’t get off of them. “The other issue is as you get used to something, you develop a tolerance, and with tolerance you want more.”
By the numbers
The Washington Post recently published a nationwide online, searchable database using data from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Centers for Disease Control to track the distribution of prescription opioids in the United States from 2006 to 2012, when the epidemic was ramping up — and linked to 100,000 deaths nationwide in those six years. The data show how many drugs were distributed to states and specific communities within each.
Nationwide, 76 billion prescription pain pills were shipped to pharmacies in those six years, with oxycodone and hydrocodone comprising three-quarters of them. In Illinois, more than 1.9 billion pills were shipped to pharmacies; most — more than 742 million — were distributed by Walgreen Co., and more than 907 million were manufactured by Actavis Pharma Inc.
Locally, 30,254,606 pills — or 21 per person per year — were supplied to Champaign County. More than 10.5 million of those were distributed by Walgreen Co., and the pharmacy that received the highest number of pills was the Walgreens in Urbana. More than 12.2 million of Champaign County’s pills were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.
In Vermilion County, more than 26.4 million pills — 46 per person per year — were supplied to pharmacies. More than 7.7 million of those were distributed by CVS, but one of the Walgreens pharmacies in Danville received the highest amount of those pills. Just over 13 million were manufactured by SpecGX.
Responses to problem
Kucich acknowledged that pain exists, affects people differently and can affect patient recovery, and said most health care entities, like OSF, are putting policies in place to respond to this crisis. Such policies include trying to minimize doses for patients, halting unlimited prescription refills, requiring patients to come back for reassessment, tapering the pills until they’re off of them, and using pain clinics that treat pain in ways other than prescribing medication.
And the StepOne Service is another response, but Kucich cautioned that it’s not for everyone.
“It’s voluntary admission for those people who have had issues with alcohol and had issues with opioids, and they’re still functioning and want to get off of it, and they know that if they stop cold turkey, they won’t be able to do it,” he said, explaining that “mainline, heavy users” need a 30-day inpatient program. “That’s not what this is.”
StepOne, he said, is three to five days of in-hospital treatment with scheduled medication that helps alleviate withdrawal symptoms.
“You get through that initial heightened period, which is very difficult to deal with, the shakes, the visions, whatever, and then immediately be transferred to a program that can help provide care necessary,” he said.
Ellen and Lowell Mennenga of Champaign, who lost their son to opioid addiction, said that in their experience, there aren’t enough inpatient treatment programs and psychiatric care facilities available that users need to beat their addiction.
Gail Raney, administrator of Rosecrance Central Illinois, said that after its merger with Prairie Center, more inpatient beds were added in their Champaign facility.
“We are able to get people in quicker now,” she said, adding that Rosecrance is working with the StepOne staff to transition people out of that program to a longer treatment plan. She said they can get people in within a week, sometimes sooner. “We are making small steps.”
Kucich said the pilot program will be evaluated over the next several months, and based on what they find, it could be expanded to other hospitals.
“Everybody needs to keep an eye on this; you need to do it with your co-workers; you need to do this with your family members, because you’d be surprised what you think might just be a passe popping of a pill can be a sign of opioid abuse,” he said.
Deadly scourge
According to county health ranking data for Illinois, there were 90 reported drug overdose deaths in Champaign County last year and 63 in Vermilion County. In 2017, there were 86 in Champaign, 54 in Vermilion, and in 2016, 85 in Champaign and 40 in Vermilion.
Danville Police Officer Scott Crawley, who works on special assignment with the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group, said more and more often police are seeing on the streets a synthetic opioid, fentanyl, that’s 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the DEA, and dealers add it to heroin to increase its potency or disguise it as highly-potent heroin.
The result, according to the DEA, is that users believe they’re getting heroin, not fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths.
“Fentanyl is very dangerous,” said Crawley, who explained that it’s also cheaper and easier for drug dealers to distribute, so they’re seeing fentanyl in the drugs they take off the streets. And at law enforcement conferences, they’re hearing that it’s being added to other drugs in addition to heroin. “It’s trending up. Everything we test has fentanyl in it.”