CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 hired a new chief financial officer to a position left open since Tom Lockman’s forced resignation, which was effective Dec. 31 of last year after a six-month leave of absence.
The school board approved Linda Matkowski to fill the position at Monday’s meeting. Matkowski has worked in the private sector focused on municipal finance for decades, including for the last three years as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer for Stern Brothers, an investment bank that worked with the district on its January bond sale related to the ongoing referendum projects.
The district has worked to close the gap between the 2016 referendum project’s original projected cost of $209 million, which included $183.4 million in bonds and $25 million from reserves, and its current projected cost of around $249 million.
Matkowski’s background in education goes beyond investment banking. She holds a bachelor's of science in elementary education from the University of Illinois, served on the school board for Algonquin-headquartered Community Unit School District 300 from 2002-06, and was named to the Financial Oversight Panel for East St. Louis School District 189 in 2012.
Lockman was put on administrative leave in June of last year, shortly after he publicized concerns about the district’s “P-Card” policy with the district. Lockman alleged the decision was retaliatory, but documents showed that Superintendent Susan Zola had previously raised concerns about his job performance.
Other hires announced Monday:
— Dara’ Fenner as assistant principal at Central High School.
— Brian Alexander-Ward as assistant principal of Stratton Academy.