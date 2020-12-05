URBANA - A judge Friday sentenced a Champaign man to 20 years in prison for an anger-filled, violent attack on his estranged girlfriend and a male friend of hers.
“I know I lost control. I do admit I was wrong for what I did. I think of the pain I caused them physically,” Christopher Torry said prior to hearing Judge Roger Webber’s sentence.
Moments later as he left the courtroom, the 23-year-old turned to his former girlfriend, who had testified against him, and said, “You’re going to regret that.”
A jury convicted Torry in late October of attempted murder for stabbing the man he found in bed with his former girlfriend, and domestic battery for punching her. He will have to serve at least 17 years.
When the guilty verdict was read in October, Torry cursed and yelled at his estranged girlfriend and the jury. After being taken out of the courtroom, e continued to kick doors and yell loud enough for jurors to hear him.
The attack for which they convicted him happened Jan. 21 in an apartment on Kenwood Road that Torry shared with the woman. She testified she was no longer dating him but that they continued to share the one-bedroom apartment until she and her daughter could move.
The testimony was that Torry came home, found the couple in bed asleep and began hitting them - first his estranged girlfriend and then her friend.
Torry then left the bedroom, went to the kitchen for a steak knife and returned to the bedroom and stabbed the man on the left arm - twice. As the stunned, bleeding man ran from the bedroom, Torry stabbed him again in the back, resulting in his lung being punctured. He spent five days in the hospital.
The victim, who had never seen Torry before, was able to get outside. Torry followed, swung at him again and said he should have finished him off. He also took the man’s car keys as he left the apartment.
To aggravate Torry’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman had Champaign police detective Robert DeLong testify about Torry’s repeated attempts to get the victims to drop the charges.
DeLong said he listened to most of the approximately 147 calls Torry made to the estranged girlfriend in his first two months in jail.
“He was very specific that he wanted the charges dropped and was willing to pay (the man he stabbed),” DeLong said.
Reading her victim impact statement for Webber, the woman said she has nightmares about the “traumatizing” attack, and said for a long time believed it was her fault.
She used alcohol and cannabis to cope, admitting that she accepted hundreds of calls from Torry in jail.
She stopped taking his calls in March and realized, “I am not the bad guy. I am the victim.”
“He meant to do it. He wanted to do it. He knew what he was doing. He was going to kill both of us,” she said.
In his own defense, Torry maintained that he was still dating the woman he had known since grade school and that when he found her in bed with another man he was “hurt, heart-broken.”
“I was raised on the south side of Chicago by a single mother with no father,” Torry said. “I have seen a lot of bad things happen. I had a baby at a young age and started working to stay out of trouble.”
“I’m not a criminal, not a threat to society. This is my first time to make a mistake. I am trying to make it my last,” he said, calling himself a “working man” trying to support three children and be the father he never had.
Dedman argued for a sentence near 25 years. She said Torry’s attempts to undermine the justice system by trying to intimidate the woman prior to trial and his outburst at her after being found guilty were telling.
Torry’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer, argued for a sentence close to the minimum six years. She cited his youth, good work record, and his single prior conviction as a juvenile for a weapons offense.
She said Torry admitted he needs anger management and mental health counseling but said he acted under a “strong provocation” - being betrayed by his girlfriend.
Webber said Torry’s profane and violent outburst in front of the jury “demonstrate he’s a danger.” He also said a message of deterrence had to be sent to any other accused defendant who would violate court orders and try to undermine the system by contacting victims.
Torry was given credit for 324 days already served.