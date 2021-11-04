CHAMPAIGN — Less than three months after Anthony Cobb’s last day on the job, the city has selected a second police chief to replace him on an interim basis.
On Thursday, the city announced that Matthew Henson — who had run the department since Aug. 6 and been a part of it for 20-plus years — would retire from CPD on Dec. 16 to become director of the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communication Center.
City Manager Dorothy David said she’d appoint Deputy Chief Tom Petrilli, a 20-year CPD veteran, to succeed Henson next month.
“Though our department is in a period of transition, the expectations our community has of us remain high, and appropriately so,” Petrilli said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the search for a full-time replacement for Cobb continues. The city began accepting applications for the top job last month, with the goal of bringing in finalists in January and having the next chief hired in February.
According to a recruitment profile prepared by Baker Tilly, the next chief will earn a salary between $139,229 and $187,962, plus benefits.
Cobb resigned after serving nine-plus years as chief to become deputy director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.