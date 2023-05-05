DANVILLE — A Danville teen involved in a drug deal two years ago that resulted in the deaths of two young men has been convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery and mob action.
The convictions mean the possibility of decades behind bars for Jaevin Griggs, 18, whose last known address was on North Jackson Street.
A Vermilion County jury on Friday found that he played a role in the Jan. 17, 2021, shooting deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Rantoul, who hailed from Danville.
Judge Derek Girton set sentencing tentatively for July 12. The judge will have a number of factors to consider in imposing sentence, including the fact that Griggs was 16 at the time of the killings, that a gun was used in the murders and that there were two victims.
The jury deliberated about three hours Friday after hearing from about two dozen prosecution witnesses over four days. The Illinois Attorney General’s office handled the prosecution.
The shootings happened outside Mr. Bailey’s Oakwood home, where Griggs, Mr. Sloan, Camarion Halthon, 19, Dustin Cooper, 17, and Ali Bryant, 20, had all gone to buy drugs.
Evidence at Cooper’s trial last July revealed that Cooper had contacted Mr. Bailey to purchase cannabis and cannabis products from him and the five young men drove to his home to seal the deal.
Mr. Bailey came out to their car to greet them, armed and carrying cash. Cooper was also armed, according to testimony.
A struggle broke out between Mr. Bailey and some of the others, resulting in Mr. Bailey being shot in the legs and Mr. Sloan being hit in the abdomen.
Mr. Sloan’s friends pulled him back into the car but before the group took off, Cooper shot Mr. Bailey in the chest. Cooper is now serving a 40-year sentence for the killings.
The group was stopped by a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy as they fled the Oakwood home, trying to get help for the mortally wounded Mr. Sloan.
In the car, investigators found a bag of cannabis products, Mr. Bailey’s gun and an unregistered ghost gun that was also used in the shooting.
In December, Halthon, of Danville pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. That leaves Bryant’s case as the only one unresolved. He’s due back in court June 27.