BUFFALO — A second man going the wrong way on a highway has died as a result of a head-on collision east of Springfield late Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Arthur man.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that Zachary R. Wilham, 27, of Decatur, died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital at 12:19 p.m. Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries he received when his pickup truck hit the car that Lucas Otto was driving on Interstate 72 about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported that Mr. Wilham was driving west in the eastbound lane of I-72 near mile marker 118 when he hit Mr. Otto, 20, of Arthur, head-on.
Mr. Otto was pronounced dead at the crash site while Mr. Wilham was airlifted to the Springfield hospital and died the next day.
The crash remains under investigation by state police and Allmon’s office. Police have offered no information on why Mr. Wilham may have been going the wrong way.
Mr. Otto was a 2020 graduate of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School, where he excelled at football and baseball. He had also pitched for Lake Land College’s baseball program and was a member of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team.