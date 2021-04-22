URBANA - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle in Urbana that injured two men Wednesday night.
About 7 p.m. officers were sent to a report of a “large fight” in the 200 block of South Hartle Avenue. They were also told there had been a shooting and that a vehicle left the area.
Officers found several people outside an apartment building, including some who heard a gunshot, but no fight going on and no victim.
Shortly after, they were notified that a 34-year-old Urbana man was at Carle for a shot to his upper arm. They also found a 28-year-old Champaign man who had been near that person in a vehicle who had suffered a grazing wound to his side.
They surmised that the pair was apparently hit by the same bullet. Neither man’s injury was considered life-threatening.
Further investigation revealed that the shooting apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute that police had responded to earlier in the day that resulted in a man and a woman being separated.
About 7 p.m., the man returned with friends to look for something he had left outside. That brought out a group of supporters of the woman and a fight was on.
As the man got back in a vehicle to leave with his friends, an unknown person approached the vehicle, fired one shot and ran away.
Police ask that anyone who has information, photographs or video that could help them to please call the department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip to champaigncountycrimestoppers.com, or submit a tip though the P3 Tips app.
The shootings bring to about two dozen the number that have happened in Urbana this year.