NOTE: The University of Illinois has made a correction to the original release of this information. The number of incoming freshmen from within the state of Illinois is 6,150, rather than 6,139.
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois has once again set freshman enrollment records, this time by a thin margin of 22 students.
The 2023 freshman class brought in 8,235 students, 6,139 of whom were from Illinois, bringing total undergraduate enrollment to 35,467.
Chancellor Robert Jones said the university is proud to have so many in-state students choose UI.
“Just take one look at this year’s class and it is loud and clear that the future of our state is a very, very bright shade of orange,” Jones said.
Of the remaining students, 1,099 are from other parts of the U.S. and 1,087 are from 49 other countries.
Twenty-two percent of the new class is from an “underrepresented group,” up from 20 percent in the last two years: 1,251 identify as Hispanic, 348 identify as multi-race and 449 identify as African American.
Compared to last year’s freshman class, that’s 185 more Hispanic students, 83 more multi-race students and five more African American students.
This also appears to be the most balanced incoming class from a gender perspective, with an even 50-50 male-to-female ratio.
Twenty-four percent of the freshman class are first-generation college students, up from 23 percent last year, and 20 percent of the class qualified for a financial hardship waiver.
UI has had a “test optional” application process since the COVID-19 pandemic affected SAT and ACT testing in high schools.
Even so, 51 percent of the new class submitted scores, with averages holding steady from last year: the average ACT score stayed at 31.5 and the average SAT score went up two points to 1418.
Application counts also reached a new high; the incoming class was picked from 67,398 applications, 4,141 more than last year.
Alongside the freshman cohort, 1,462 transfer students started at UI this fall, over half of whom came from community colleges in Illinois.
New graduate student enrollment came in at 6,304 after 35,244 applications.
Total graduate student enrollment adds up to 19,583, 41 percent of whom are in fully-online programs.
The graduate college’s certificate program which started last year saw significant growth with 32 percent new students enrolled.