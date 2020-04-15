DANVILLE — Fire and smoke heavily damaged an apartment in the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville on Tuesday evening.
Fire Capt. Justin Watt said firefighters were called to 1014 Belton Drive at 4:56 p.m., where they found flames and smoke coming from a first-floor window on the rear side of the building.
The fire was hot enough to break the window and vent the fire upward to a second-story apartment. The building has only two stories.
Watt said the fire was mostly contained to the first-floor bedroom where it started but there was smoke damage throughout.
Although the cause has not been nailed down, Watt said it is being called accidental.
No one in the 12-unit building was injured. Residents were outside when firefighters arrived, he said.
Damage is estimated at $40,000.
Although firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly, they remained on scene about two hours.