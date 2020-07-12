CHAMPAIGN - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head inside an apartment building, police said.
At about 10:18 p.m. Saturday, Champaign Police responded to the 1600 block of Valley Road for a report of a shooting and found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.
Police said the man was walking in the hallway of the apartment building when he was fired upon from a stairwell doorway by two suspects. One of the suspects was described as wearing a mask and an orange sweatshirt.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.