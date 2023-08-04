Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — The 4th District Appellate Court has upheld seven years worth of charitable tax exemptions on four key Carle Health properties in Urbana, and ruled Carle was also entitled to an exemption for an eighth year.
In a 59-page decision issued Friday, the higher court affirmed Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum’s 2020 decision in what was then a 13-year-old lawsuit that resulted in the order of a $6.2 million tax refund to Carle.
Rosenbaum ruled Carle was entitled to partial charitable tax exemptions on the four properties, among them Carle Foundation Hospital, for seven out of eight disputed tax years, 2005-2011.
The appellate court further upheld Rosenbaum’s denial of Carle’s request to be awarded prejudgment interest, but reversed Rosenbaum’s decision regarding property tax year 2004 for the four parcels.
Rosenbaum had said there was insufficient evidence for him to determine with certainty the amount of Carle’s charitable activities for that particular year.
The lawsuit has been remanded once again to the trial court for an entry of judgment in favor of Carle on the 2004 tax year and for a refund of property taxes Carle paid on the four Urbana properties for that year.
But state and local governments that appealed Rosenbaum’s 2020 decision may petition for leave to appeal this latest decision to the state Supreme Court.
Those governments include the state Department of Revenue, the Champaign County Board of Review, the county supervisor of assessments office, the city of Urbana, Cunningham Township and the Champaign county treasurer’s office and various former officials.
The month-long trial before Rosenbaum in January 2019 centered on whether the not-for-profit Carle was providing enough discounted and free care to the needy and charitable services to the community to have been exempt from paying property taxes for the disputed years.
In addition to Carle’s flagship hospital in central Urbana, the properties included in the disputed years included the Carle power plant, the north tower (now part of the main hospital) and the Caring Place day care center.
Lawyers for the government entities portrayed Carle as a lucrative business, not a charity, but Rosenbaum described Carle’s charity care program as impressive and generous.
“At the outset, we note that this is a complex case that has been intensely litigated in the courts since 2007 and has already seen two prior appeals to this court and one to the Illinois Supreme Court,” states the Appellate Court judgment delivered by Justice Eugene Doherty.
The decision, along with the trial court judgment, doesn’t impact Carle’s current and future taxable status.
A 2012 change in state law clarified what hospitals must do to qualify for a charitable tax exemption. In short, hospitals must provide at least as much in charity to their communities as the amount of taxes they’d pay — a figure Carle routinely exceeds, says Carle's longtime lawyer Steven Pflaum.
Attorneys for county defendants, Urbana and Cunningham Township declined to comment on the decision, but Pflaum said he hopes this decision is the end what’s been reported to be the longest-running civil trial in Champaign County history.
“We’ve been at odds over property tax issues for 20 years almost at this point, and a number of things have happened during the last two decades,” he said.
Pflaum said it’s his personal hope that local officials will realize they have “a valuable, charitable resource” in Carle.
“Today, we’ve got an institution that’s more charitable than ever,” he said.