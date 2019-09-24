URBANA — Low-income adults age 60 and older and people with disabilities can begin making appointments Oct. 1 to apply for help paying winter heating bills.
All appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program are being scheduled for weekdays at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission office at the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
The RPC will also be taking applications for LIHEAP assistance on Nov. 1 for low-income households with a child age 5 or under and households for which power has been disconnected or is about to be disconnected, along with seniors and the disabled.
Beginning Dec. 1, all other income-eligible households can make appointments.
Only households with income up to 150 percent of the federal poverty level — for example, a monthly income of $1,561 for a single-person household — are eligible.
To process applications, the RPC staff will need proof of total household income for the 30 days beginning with the date of application, Social Security numbers for all household members, the most recent gas and electric bill issued within the last 30 days, and the disconnection notice if once has already taken place.
People who are disabled will also need to show proof of disability.
Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2020, or until the funding is gone.