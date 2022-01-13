ARCOLA — Arcola school district classes will not be in session Friday and Monday.
The district announced the action is due to the number of students and staff in quarantine.
All sporting events on those days except girls’ basketball are expected to be cancelled.
Superintendent Tom Mulligan said the omicron variant of the coronavirus has hit Arcola schools hard.
“We’re over 20 percent of our students out quarantined and excluded, but we’ve also had a significant number of positive cases,” he said. “So you’re balancing staff and the number of students out, and you don’t want to run out of rapid tests because that’s such a critical component to stay in school.”
Mulligan said he has been told the variant cases will spike, then “go down significantly.”
“We’ll take a couple of days and knock down sports practices and hopefully get things under control,” Mulligan said. “When you look at emergency days with the shorter quarantine period, you’re hoping you can get a number of our people back. It also goes to the quality of education.”
Mulligan said the district will make up the two lost days in May.
He said he has been told this variant’s symptoms are not as severe as previous variants, but it is more contagious. Symptoms, he said, are like the flu and a bad cold.
The new Center for Disease Control guidelines, which have been adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the State Board of Education, is for a five-day quarantine period from the onset of symptoms or a positive test.