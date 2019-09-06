ARCOLA — Elementary school students in Arcola could be learning in an expanded school building by the 2020-21 school year.
Arcola school district officials have proposed building a $2 million to $2.3 million addition on to Arcola Elementary School to meet the needs of expanded programs there.
And they plan to do it without raising property taxes, instead relying on sales-tax revenue.
The proposal is still in the developmental stages, and the school board isn’t expected to vote on it until December, but bids could go out as soon as January or February.
Construction could start in May 2020, with interior work finished in time for the start of school in August 2020 and the entire project finished by January 2021.
Arcola fifth-grade teacher Morgan McLane said she’s looking forward to the new setup.
“I think it will be much more convenient and efficient for visitors,” she said.
Superintendent Tom Mulligan said the proposed addition is the result of a district-wide long-term facilities study, which was updated last year.
“The addition shows people that we continue to be an innovative and forward-thinking district,” Mulligan said. “We have done some amazing and critical work on the high school facility over the last several years, and now we feel it is time to do the same for our youngest students.”
The study came up with three conclusions:
— Other than a multi-purpose room installed in 2017-18, the elementary building has not seen substantial renovations in more than 50 years. A portion of the school was built in 1955, and another section was constructed in 1960.
Mulligan said the hallway flooring and wall finishes still have their original designs.
— “The front entrance to the elementary school does not provide the safest and most secure entrance that is desired,” Mulligan said.
— While district enrollment has not increased (It was 723 in 2016-17 and 705 last year), programs have increased significantly.
“The district now provides numerous intervention programs for small groups of students as well as English learner programs,” Mulligan said. “All of these require the use of smaller classroom space.”
According to Mulligan, the renovation project would include eight parts:
— Building a new front entrance extending to the north from the current entrance.
“This will include a new reception/waiting area designed with security in mind,” Mulligan said. “It will also include expanding the width of the hallway.”
— Building a new main office, several offices for the staff, a conference room and three smaller classroom spaces.
“These rooms will be perfect for teachers who work with small groups of students,” said McLane. “Currently, we have some teachers having to share large classrooms, so this will give them their own space with fewer distractions.”
— Renovating the library.
— Turning the current office and a portion of the teacher workroom into new student bathrooms.
— Enlarging a small office space so it would be more functional for a nursing area.
“Our nurse is housed in the elementary (school), but serves the pre-K through 12 students,” McLane said. “The addition allows for her office to be expanded, so she can better attend to students’ needs.”
— Replacing the asphalt by the preschool playground.
— Replacing floor and ceiling tiles in all hallways and cafeteria areas.
— Renovating hallway wall finishes.
If the proposal gets the approval of the school board in December, Mulligan said the district will sell alternate-revenue bonds or debt certificates and pay the annual bond principal and interest payments with sales-tax revenue.
“This will not increase or even impact the district taxpayers’ property taxes,” Mulligan said.
He added that he board has discussed not going over an annual payment of $250,000 a year, so the district would be looking at a 10-year payment schedule.
Mulligan said Arcola schools get about $500,000 annually in sales-tax revenue, so the project will use about half of that.
“The remaining revenue will go towards bond abatement until 2020, when the current building bond is paid off, and for other annual capital improvement projects on the long-term plan,” Mulligan said.Mulligan does not anticipate hiring any additional teachers for the building addition, largely due to the district already adding six certified teachers over the past two years.
“Several of those positions work with smaller groups of students, and hence the need for additional small classrooms,” Mulligan said. “We now have 69 certified teachers total.”