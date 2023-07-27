ARCOLA — Back in time for the summer heat wave: The splash pad at Arcola’s Moore Park has reopened after having to be closed twice.
Village Administrator Bill Wagoner said the project contractor has hopefully fixed the problem, which affected the surface area of the splash pad.
The splash pad was opened May 24 but had to close because children were slipping. Subcontractors returned to add more aggregate to the coating.
The problem was supposedly fixed in time for a June 11 grand opening for Dia del Nino (Children’s Day) at the park, a tradition that started in Mexico that included free food and activities next to the new splash pad.
But not so fast. The fixes did not last.
“We ran it about a week, and it was doing it again. We shut it down, and they came back and resealed it,” Wagoner said.
“The whole surface was deteriorating. It’s got epoxy coating, and, for some reason, the epoxy wasn’t adhering to the concrete.
“It’s good now. Fingers crossed.”
The splash pad reopened Monday.