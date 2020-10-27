ARCOLA — Firefighters aren’t hoping for a fire to break out, but they’re no doubt anxious to use their new piece of equipment — a new fire truck that arrived last week.
The fire protection district purchased the Alexis-built truck for about $500,000.
Fire Chief Nick Suding said the truck has a six-man cab with a 1,000-gallon water-hauling capacity.
“It’s got a remote-controlled deck gun that sits on top,” Suding said. “It will carry extraction tools and will be our front-line pumper.”
The truck replaces a 1988 engine that served its purpose but was ready for replacement.
“It’s very nice. It’s a long time overdue,” Suding said. “The truck we’ve used has been great. We’ve done a lot of work with it. It’s time to move on to bigger and better things.”
The biggest fire the old truck fought was likely the one in 1997 when a blaze destroyed the Warren Broom Co. downtown.
Suding said 10 to 12 firefighters turned out Wednesday to see the new truck. The department has 26 members.
Purchase of the truck is funded through tax money generated by the fire district.
Alexis built the truck to the department’s specifications. The entire process took about 10 months.
“It’s basically a version of what we’ve had,” Suding said. “The old truck did not have the big white tower on top. It used to be you had to get on top of the truck. Now you can run it (remotely).”
Suding said the truck is sufficient to fight any fire in the district.
“It’s going to be a great asset to our community,” he said. “It’s new and up to date. We’re excited.”