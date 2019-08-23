It’s not the newly-signed minimum teacher salary bill that worries one area school superintendent.
The bigger concern Arcola’s Tom Mulligan has: where to come up with the money to abide by the other minimum-wage bill signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“The big issue will be the minimum-wage increase coming for all of our district support staff,” he said Thursday.
Like the legislation impacting teachers, the bill that raises the minimum wage statewide from its current $8.25-an-hour rate calls for gradual increases. But two are right around the corner.
Illinois’ minimum wage will jump to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020, and to $10 six months later, then increase by $1 each January until it hits $15 an hour in 2025.
As for the minimum salary for teachers — which will rise to $40,000 in 2023-24 — two rural superintendents from the area said they didn’t anticipate any issues.
“We’re already there,” Bement’s Sheila Greenwood said. “Now, if it was something where you had to pay $40,000 right now, then I think everybody would be hurting.”
Added Mulligan: “It won’t affect us at all. I can’t imagine us not getting there.”