Eggs, beef, butter and your kid’s favorite brand of sugary cereal aren’t the only products that came out of the pandemic with sticker shock-inducing price tags.

Get a load of what’s happening in the fireworks industry.

“The show that cost $57,500 in 2019 and 2021 would cost $111,000 this year,” says Arthur Rotary‘s John Stewart, the chairman of the region’s most famous fireworks fest, set for July 1 at Eberhardt Park.

That’s a little out of reach even for the Arthur Independence Day Freedom Celebration, which relies on fundraisers and charitable activities to cover the costs of crackling comets, multi-shell barrage units and the only-in-Arthur famous fireballs.

Douglas County dogs, beware: Things will get loud 57 days from now in Arthur.

So the show will go on with $66,000 worth of pyrotechnics — a 10 percent increase from last year’s order. Another pandemic-related pivot: The event’s contractor — Central States Fireworks of Athens, Ill. — merged with J&M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa, where Arthur’s fireworks will now come from.

“Our ability to raise money has lagged behind the increase in fireworks prices, but I do think we do well for a town of 2,200 people,” Stewart says. “Plus 20,000 annual attendees from all over central Illinois and the Midwest indicate that we’re getting a pretty good value from our investment in the show.”

What other area festivals are shelling out for fireworks this year:

FISHER

The company the village had used was another casualty of COVID-19, prompting a 2022 switch to Chestnut’s American Patriot Pyro. “Last year’s was one of the best we’ve had,” says Fisher Mayor Mike Bayler, who’s eager to see what this year’s $10,966 order will produce.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FOREST PRESERVE

The $13,000 order with J&M Displays for Lake of the Woods‘ annual Freedom Fest matches last year’s, with $3,940 of it going toward the rainbow finale.

HOMER

“We have a big festival planned,” says Village Clerk Sharon Jeffers, one of the organizers of the July 3-4 Homer Freedom & Music Festival. Providing $13,500 worth of pyrotechnics: the village’s new vendor, J&M Displays.

VILLA GROVE

Pyrotecnico Fireworks of New Castle, Pa., will fill Villa Grove’s $13,900 long-distance order, which will light up the sky over Richman Park on June 30.

