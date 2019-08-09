Today is Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Tom Smith of Tuscola announced he had the half block of East South Central Street between the Smith Grocery Store and the Round Barn. He planned on tearing down the Curt Meadows Blackship Shop there and replacing it with a large brick and concrete garage.
In 1969, a battle between two rival factions of the Mighty Mighty Peace Stones gang left at least eight wounded young people, a wounded Champaign fireman and an arson fire that leveled a job placement center building at 204 E. Washington St. Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff imposed a 10 p.m. curfew in the city.
In 2004, plans were being made to add a third Panera Bread Co. restaurant to Champaign, on the north side of the city. Chris Wolfe, owner of the two local Panera franchise restaurants in Champaign, said his company was negotiating to buy the old Fortune House restaurant at 1903 Convenience Place, just south of Market Place Mall.