Today is Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, airplanes from Chanute Field were used to search for two boys who had gone missing. It turned out the boys had stopped in Gifford to take refuge from a pouring rain.
In 1969, work on the new Pondersosa Steak House at 1305 S. Neil St. in Champaign was completed.
In 2004, the Rantoul village staff was making arrangements to provide the option of online bill paying for water, wastewater, electric and natural gas bills either by credit card or by transferring the money from a bank account for the first time.