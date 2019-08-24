Today is Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, officials at the new Illini Hall, formerly the YMCA Building, said rooms would be ready for occupancy by Sept. 10.
In 1969, Chanute Air Force Base opened its new $500,000 dental services building. The facility would include 34 dental treatment rooms.
In 2004, the Tuscola City Council granted $75,000 to the Road Ranger convenience mart, reimbursing the 24-hour truck stop for construction costs of an entry road that would prevent unnecessary U-turns along U.S. 36.