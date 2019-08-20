Today is Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the federal government ordered that all civilian employees at Chanute Field be discharged by Nov. 1, putting the future of Chanute in doubt.
In 1969, Sheriff Russell D. Chaney reported authorities recovered a shotgun used to shoot out 25 windows in Fisher’s business district.
In 2004, the University of Illinois moved up in rankings published in U.S. News and World Report. The Urbana-Champaign campus tied for 37th-best university in the nation, up from 40th in 1968 and 38th in 1967.