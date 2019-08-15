Today is Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the War Department reported that Chanute Field would continue to host at least 500 men, meaning the military facility would not be closing.
In 1969, the University of Illinois reported that 70 percent of the construction on the $7 million UI Small Animal Clinic and Hospital was completed. Full construction was expected to take until April 1970.
In 2004, the Illinois Jaycees, with the help of their parent organization, the United States Junior Chamber, were recruiting members with the aim of starting a Jaycee chapter in the Champaign-Urbana area.