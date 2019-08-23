Today is Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Lt. Ormer Locklear, a man who changes planes in mid-air, was the featured attraction at the I&I Fair in Danville.
In 1969, the Homer Village Board created the position of deputy marshall, giving the village a two-man police force.
In 2004, the Urbana City Council authorized the city’s chief administrative officer, Bruce Walden, to negotiate the final terms of a $4.6 million development plan that called for a 53,000-square-foot development at 106 N. Race St. The project included 41 apartments plus 3,700 square feet of office or retail space.