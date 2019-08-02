Today is Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Urbana Township held its elections, with Republicans John McCullough for supervisor and John Gray for assistant supervisor the only candidates on the ballot.
In 1969, Vermilion County Civil Defense Director Earl Winland estimated $50,000 in damages from a tornado that touched down south of Danville.
In 2004, the legendary rock group Van Halen announced it would perform at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 as part of what was being billed as the band’s reunion tour.